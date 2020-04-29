The shares of Argentine companies listed on Wall Street jumped up to 12% hand in hand with a better global climate. The main indicators of the New York Stock Exchange climbed between 2 and 3 percent after a laboratory reported encouraging results of its tests of a drug that could be used to treat the coronavirus COVID-19.

The American depositary receipt (ADR, as it is called to the shares of foreign companies that are quoted abroad) advanced up to 12%, as it happened with the bank’s securities Supervielle, which was head among the roles of Argentine companies.

The advances in the actions of Argentine companies accompanied the global trend that triggered a laboratory. Major Wall Street indices advanced on Wednesday when investors considered the positive updates from Gilead on the results of a trial of your drug for the treatment of coronavirus.

The news eclipsed a grim first-quarter US gross domestic product report, showing that the US economy contracted on an annualized basis for the first time since 2014.

The US economy contracted 4.8% annualized in the first trimester, its biggest decline since the end of 2008. The fall in consumption contributed greatly to the decline. Consumer spending represents more than two thirds of national economic activity.

In the afternoon the Federal Reserve He released his latest monetary policy decision and reaffirmed his commitment to apply stimulus measures to shore up US economic activity.

With the lower end of the Federal Reserve’s target range for benchmark interest rates already at zero, market participants focused on the monetary authority’s observations around its extensive list of existing stimulus measures whether this arsenal could be powered even further.

The Buenos Aires Stock Exchange did not reflect the increases

The Buenos Aires Stock Exchange partially folded to global increases. When listing in pesos, the S&P Merval index saw its progress moderate in days of the drop in the exchange rate implicit in bonds and stocks, which was settled, as a result of measures by the National Securities Commission that limited the investments of local funds in foreign currency.

Thus, the Buenos Aires index rose 0.4% in pesos to 33,085 points, which actually implied a dollar gain of 8% due to the decrease in the parallel exchange.

In the midst of the short deadline set by the Minister of Economy, Martín GuzmánIn order for Argentine debt holders to decide whether or not to adhere to their bond swap proposal, Argentine sovereign securities were operated without great variations.

As a result of the stability of the prices of dollar bonds, the country risk that measures the yield differential between these securities and similar US issues exhibited a rise of 62 units to 4,050 points..