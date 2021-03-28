Shares fall giving the market the first drop in three days – Telemundo New York (47)

Share prices fell on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, giving the market its first decline in three days, after more negative information was released about the devastation affecting the global economy.

The S&P 500 was down 0.7% and three of four stocks in the index lost ground. But the market losses would have been much worse if it weren’t for continued gains in tech stocks.

The momentum from Microsoft, Apple and other tech companies has proven to be virtually unstoppable this year, even during the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P 500 ranged between modest gains and losses for much of the day, before falling in the last half hour of trading. He ended up giving up 20.02 points to stay at 2,848.42.

The Dow Jones industrial average sank 218.45 points, or 0.9%, to settle at 23,664.64. The Nasdaq composite, filled with tech stocks, rose 45.27 whole, or 0.5%, to close at 8,854.39.

A report released Wednesday morning showed that private employers in the United States cut a staggering 20.2 million jobs last month. This casts a shadow over the US government’s monthly jobs report to be released on Friday.

Across the Atlantic, the European Union said Wednesday that it is bracing for a “recession of historic proportions” amid restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Energy shares also posted losses after crude prices gave up some of their gains from earlier days.

Benchmark US crude fell 57 cents, or 2.3%, to sell at $ 23.99 a barrel. The international benchmark Brent blend lost $ 1.25 to $ 29.72 per barrel. The poor performance caused Chevron to lose 3.1% and Exxon Mobil 1.9%.

But gains from tech stocks, which can prop up the market because of their sheer size, helped offset the losses. Just Microsoft and Apple make up 11% of the S&P 500 by markup value, giving their moves great influence on the index. Each rose 1%.

The 10-year Treasury yield increased from 0.65% to 0.70%.