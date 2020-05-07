Stock prices fell Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange, giving the market its first drop in three days, after more negative information was released about the devastation affecting the global economy.

The S&P 500 was down 0.7% and three of four stocks in the index lost ground. But market losses would have been much worse if it weren’t for the continued gains in tech stocks.

The push from Microsoft, Apple, and other tech companies has proven to be virtually unstoppable this year, even during the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P 500 oscillated between modest gains and losses for much of the day, before falling in the last half hour of operations. He ended up yielding 20.02 points to reach 2,848.42.

The Dow Jones industrial average sank 218.45 units, or 0.9%, to settle at 23,664.64. The Nasdaq compound, packed with tech stocks, rose 45.27 whole, or 0.5%, to close at 8,854.39.

A report released Wednesday morning showed that private employers in the United States cut a staggering 20.2 million jobs last month. This casts a shadow over the US government’s monthly jobs report to be released on Friday.

Across the Atlantic, the European Union said Wednesday it is preparing for a “recession of historic proportions” amid restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Shares in the energy sector also posted losses after crude prices eased some of their gains from previous days.

Benchmark US crude fell 57 cents, or 2.3%, to sell at $ 23.99 a barrel. The international benchmark Brent mix lost $ 1.25 to $ 29.72 a barrel. The poor performance caused Chevron to yield 3.1% and Exxon Mobil 1.9%.

But gains from tech stocks, which can prop up the market for their sheer size, helped offset losses. Only Microsoft and Apple make up 11% of the S&P 500 by mark value, giving their movements great influence on the index. Each rose 1%.

Wall Street accelerated losses on Friday

The yield on 10-year Treasury bonds increased from 0.65% to 0.70%.

.