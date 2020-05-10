▲ Mexican Héctor Herrera resumed individual training sessions yesterday at Atlético de Madrid.Photo @Atleti

Sunday May 10, 2020, p. a10

Madrid. The spokesman for the Federation of Shareholders and Partners of Spanish Soccer (Fasfe), Adrián Núñez, criticized the organizers of the League of that country for wanting to resume the championship in a hasty way.

The return of soccer seems a bit hasty to us. There are the complaints and doubts of the soccer union, the manager pointed out to the Spanish press and added that it is strange to resume an activity that is not essential.

Núñez pointed out that from their entity they do not conceive that the League is going to resume without an audience, because the fan is a part of the game. La Fasfe also attacked the directors of La Liga, led by Javier Tebas, by ensuring that we are being removed from decision-making.

For weeks, Tebas has been doing everything possible to resume the tournament, although many sectors oppose considering that it is risky. Massive economic losses keep the manager in check, so they prefer to resume the championship at all costs, ignoring the health implications, before canceling the tournament as France did to prevent the spread of contagion.

The clubs began training this week after submitting players and coaching staff to the relevant virus detection tests, from which dozens of positive cases emerged (most of them asymptomatic).

With masks and gloves, Atlético de Madrid, where the Mexican Héctor Herrera plays, resumed the individual practices yesterday. Players entered the field in groups of six and trained in distanced pairs.

The Venezuelan midfielder from Granada, Yangel Herrera, tested positive for Covid-19, although he is asymptomatic for what was isolated. In turn, Ronaldo Nazario, president of Real Valladolid, assured that no player on campus was diagnosed with the virus.

The Association of Spanish Soccer Players condemned the disclosure of the identity of Renan Lodi as the Atlético de Madrid player who tested positive for coronavirus, assuring that Spanish law that protects privacy was violated.

In the women’s branch, Lola Romero, director of Atlético de Madrid, which has Mexicans Kenti Robles and Charlyn Corral, expressed her disagreement with the decision of the Royal Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF) to cancel the season and declare Barcelona champion .

Rankings, titles, relegations and promotions must be achieved on the field of play. If the competition cannot be ended for non-sporting reasons, it would be fairer if it were canceled, he said. Atlético de Madrid was proclaimed runner-up when being nine units below the Catalan club.

