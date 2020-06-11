Related news

The definitive script of the takeover by MásMóvil has yet to be written. This is the strategy by which several accionistas teleco ’shareholder funds are betting heavily with the backing of the bulk of investment firms. Aiming to force buyers to scratch their pockets further if they want to secure control of the company, they have doubled down on their moves in recent days.

Although most of these funds have an opportunistic profile and they have reached the capital of MásMóvil precisely in the heat of the takeover bid formulated by Cinven, KKR and Providence, they are not alone. Some already had a tour of the company’s capital, but have taken advantage of the announcement of the operation to reinforce themselves and try scratch an extra return for your position.

The key to these maneuvers, according to market sources, is in a clause signed in the accepted acceptances for the bidding funds with their initial bid. In the commitment of these shareholders, owners of 29.56% of the capital of MásMóvil – including Providence itself (9.2%) – a monetary penalty is established if they disprove their intentions unless it occurs a counterpayment for more than 26 euros per share.

Meinrad Spenger, CEO of MásMóvil.

This circumstance has led opportunists and their allies to consider that buyers could have sufficient resources to assume a purchase price close to those 26 euros per share. And that is what, according to these same sources, they seem to be willing to fight. And with the added objective of winning supporters for his cause to a sufficient degree to complicate the success of the operation, subject to a minimum acceptance of 50% of the shares plus one.

In favor of their strategy they count, first of all, with the time factor. And it is an operation that requires authorization from a legion of supervisory bodies and even the Council of Ministers, since it is a sensitive sector in which, in addition, limitations on foreign investment are currently in force.

Remarks to the takeover bid

At the moment, everything points to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) has requested certain clarifications to the transaction brochure, something common in these processes. A conclusion that follows from the fact that since its initial announcement on June 1, more than seven business days have passed without the institution having spoken about its blocking or admission to processing.

The second point of support that managers have as Sand Grove and AllianceBernstein -with little more than 1% of the capital of MásMóvil each- is in the investment firms that more closely follow the value. The recommendations not to go to the takeover have not stopped coming since the three bidding funds put on the table the 22.5 euros per share to which, for the moment, they limit their bid.

In this sense, the weight of the retailers and especially of the opportunists who have been coming to the heat of the rumors of counterparties – denied by what concerns Orange – could be key. Bankinter and Renta 4, the two Spanish banks with the most clients in this segment, agree in advising to stay on the sidelines of the operation as planned. And is that, in the worst case, if forced sales were made, the opantes should assume an outlay equal to that offered to voluntary sellers.

This recommendation is not surprising considering that the consensus target price for MásMóvil is currently at 24.99 euros per share, which represents a premium of 11.1% with respect to the amount offered by Providence and his colleagues. This level is the average resulting from the ceilings that for the ‘teleco’ set the 13 investment firms that most closely follow their stock and business evolution.

Santiago Eguidazu, founding partner of Alantra and executive president of the Board of Directors of Grupo Alantra

Alantra

Within this group, Alantra, CaixaBank and BNP Paribas Exane are the most pessimistic and after the presentation of the offer they have decided to match their target price to the 22.5 euros offered in the takeover bid. The most optimistic are Banco Santander analysts, which raise the potential of MásMóvil to 31.25 euros per share, a level that even far exceeds the maximum amount that potential buyers could assume.

Encouraged by the maneuvers of these opportunistic funds, the market speculates that notable shareholders such as the family that owns the Mayoral textile could have joined this fight to scratch a more generous price. The 8.07% that they control through the investment company Indumenta Pueri is another compelling reason for small investors to avoid throwing themselves into the arms of Providence, KKR and Cinven.

BlackRock

Against the plans of this shortlist there could also be a name as distinguished as that of the American BlackRock, the world’s leading asset management company. This is how some market sources explain the fact that since the takeover was announced his weight on ‘teleco’ has put on weight by 14% in MásMóvil, up to being the fourth largest shareholder of the firm, with 6.48% of the capital.

The possible rejection of the price so far formulated in the takeover bid by these last two could be a prescription for a large group of investors. So much so that it can be understood that the price of MásMóvil remains above the 22.5 euros per share offered from the day of its announcement. In these eight days, their intraday highs have been at 23.3 euros and the lows, at 22.54 euros per share.

Despite the fact that the arguments for waiting for an improvement in the offer are several and consistent, the risk that the price increase will not come is still present. In this sense, it is worth remembering the recent case of Abertis, where many bet on a bidding war between ACS and the Italian Atlantia that in the end was resolved with a joint offer between both buyers.

In case this were the case, the same analysts who recommend waiting for events advise calculating what the maximum losses to be assumed could be. An exercise as simple as comparing the entry price in MásMóvil with a hypothetical forced sale at the 22.5 euros raised so far.