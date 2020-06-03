The shared bicycle startup Tembici announces on Wednesday, 3, that it received a contribution of US $ 47 million, led by the funds Valor Capital and Redpoint eVentures. The round also counted on the participation of IFC, the investment arm of the World Bank – it is the first time that the group invests in a mobility startup. Led by the duo Maurício Villar and Tomás Martins, the company offers bicycle rentals at stations in several cities in Latin America, with the help of partners such as Itaú – who is behind the Bike Sampa, for example, held in the city of São Paulo.

“The contribution comes to consolidate something we believe: the bicycle is the transport of the future, even more so in a post-pandemic context. Several cities and countries are encouraging the use of the vehicle when returning to activities, to avoid agglomerations and for its clean nature “, says Martins, Tembici’s executive president, in an interview with Estadão. According to him, Tembici is intensifying its hygiene activities in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic to increase the safety of skinny women. “It is a business that may have a fall during the quarantine, but it will surprise with the increased use with the return of activities”, bets Romero Rodrigues, partner of Redpoint eVentures.

With the funds from the investment, Tembici intends to invest in three different goals: to increase the number of vehicles in the cities where it already operates, to reach new cities on the continent and also to start using electric bicycles. Today, the company says it has about 16,000 bikes in the cities in which it operates, making an average of 80,000 trips per day. In addition, the company says it currently has 800 employees, 250 in the areas of technology, service and administration – the others are responsible for the operation and maintenance of vehicles at the stations.

Trajectory

Created in 2010, as a Villar course completion project at the University of São Paulo, Tembici has a slower and more stable growth trajectory than that of other companies in the micromobility sector. Rivals such as Grow and American Lime, which bet on rapid expansion and the use of electric scooters, ended up having problems quickly and, in recent months, had to reduce or even end their operation in several cities.

For Martins, it is a matter of vision. “Since we started the company, we knew that we needed a change of behavior in the medium to long term: people have been encouraged to use cars for many decades. Changing the habit, using a bicycle, is not something fast”, says the entrepreneur. “For us, the competition was positive, but our differential was precisely to understand that everything is not solved in six months or a year.”

In the view of Scott Sobel, a partner at the Valor fund responsible for the investment, Tembici’s business has yet another differential for competitors in micromobility: the use of fixed stations. “It is something that reduces theft and vandalism, in addition to being more reliable for the user, which brings better numbers to the business. In addition, the partnership system that Tembici uses also helps,” he says.

Founder of Buscapé, investor Rodrigues believes that the station model is also more useful for users who depend on bicycles for daily commutes. “Without a fixed point, a person can spend a lot of time looking for a vehicle when he leaves home or a subway station. The station is a more predictable model, in that respect, and the main user of Tembici is the one who uses the bike every day . ” For Sobel, the introduction of electric bicycles, which require less physical effort, may help to popularize the service in São Paulo, due to the “long distances and the relief of the city”.

