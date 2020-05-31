If you usually use more Instagram than WhatsApp or the editor of the photography application is more comfortable or more useful (it has many more functions, tools, possibilities, filters …) you can share Instagram stories in your WhatsApp Status and thus expand the audience you reach: your followers will see it in the photo app but also all the contacts that have you added to WhatsApp and those that you allow them to see your story. In addition, you can not only share stories but you can also share any photograph from the Instagram gallery to reach more people.

How to share a story on WhatsApp

At the moment there is no tool that allows you to save and publish automatically, although Instagram has been testing a button that may launch. At the moment you have two options: saving the story and uploading it to Facebook or using the “Share in …” button

Save and share

The most useful and recommended way is that you save the story you share on Instagram, even if it takes a minute more to upload it manually. You will use all the effects of Instagram and all the advantages that the editor allows and then you can upload it with the same format to your WhatsApp status. The steps to do it are the following:

Open Instagram

Create a story in the upper left corner

Add the effects you want, filters, videos, music …

Once you have it created, go to the buttons at the top

Choose the of “Save” (and down arrow icon)

It will be stored in the gallery of your mobile phone

Now go to WhatsApp

Click on “States” at the top of the application

Go to “My Status” to add an update

At the bottom of the screen you will see your latest photos

Choose the last image or video you’ve made, the one in the story

Add a comment if you want

Choose who could see your story

Post and you will have an identical result as on Instagram

Keep in mind that the result will not be exactly the same if you use some exclusive features of Instagram such as the music sticker, mentions or add any hashtag, etc.

Share in …

Another option is to share it as a link that will automatically lead to your story. Then:

Go to the story you want to share on Instagram

Look at the icons below

Click on “Share to …”

You will see the different applications and chats that you have installed

Search for “WhatsApp” and tap on the logo

Choose “My status” in the new window that you have opened

A link with the story will be uploaded to your WhatsApp Status

So you can share the Instagram story in your WhatsApp status

Share photo on WhatsApp

If you are seeing any photograph from your instagram gallery and you want to share it on WhatsApp, you can do it easily and with a couple of buttons. It is essential, of course, that you have both the Instagram and WhatsApp applications installed on your mobile phone and both have your corresponding session started. Once you do, you can easily follow the steps to share it:

Open your Instagram app

See in the photograph you want to share, whether it’s yours or not

Click on the three dots in the upper right corner

You will see a menu of options:

Report…

Turn on post notifications

Copy link

Share in …

Stop following

Silence

Choose the option “Share in …”

You will see a screen with installed applications and logos

Choose WhatsApp

It will automatically take you to WhatsApp in a new window

You will see all your conversations or “My status”

Click on “My status”

The story that you will upload to WhatsApp will not be the same as the image that you have uploaded, but what the people who follow you will see will be a link where they can click to access your Instagram profile. Something useful if you want to drive more traffic from friends or family.

Publish to other apps

Another of the tools that Instagram allows you is to automatically share the photo or video in other applications from the feed or the gallery, but this can only be done if the image you are trying to share is yours and not that of another user. In that case, the steps are simple and all you have to do is go to a photo in your gallery and tap:

Publish to other apps

Write the title or caption if you want to change it

Mark the applications you want

Confirm with the check button in the upper right corner

If you want to share a story, you can also do it on Facebook. Once you’ve linked your account and uploaded a story, just:

Open your Instagram app

Go to your profile

Open your last story or the one you want to share

Look for the Facebook icon on the bottom

Choose what you want to put

Confirm and it will appear in your Facebook stories