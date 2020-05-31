If you usually use more Instagram than WhatsApp or the editor of the photography application is more comfortable or more useful (it has many more functions, tools, possibilities, filters …) you can share Instagram stories in your WhatsApp Status and thus expand the audience you reach: your followers will see it in the photo app but also all the contacts that have you added to WhatsApp and those that you allow them to see your story. In addition, you can not only share stories but you can also share any photograph from the Instagram gallery to reach more people.
How to share a story on WhatsApp
At the moment there is no tool that allows you to save and publish automatically, although Instagram has been testing a button that may launch. At the moment you have two options: saving the story and uploading it to Facebook or using the “Share in …” button
Save and share
The most useful and recommended way is that you save the story you share on Instagram, even if it takes a minute more to upload it manually. You will use all the effects of Instagram and all the advantages that the editor allows and then you can upload it with the same format to your WhatsApp status. The steps to do it are the following:
Open Instagram
Create a story in the upper left corner
Add the effects you want, filters, videos, music …
Once you have it created, go to the buttons at the top
Choose the of “Save” (and down arrow icon)
It will be stored in the gallery of your mobile phone
Now go to WhatsApp
Click on “States” at the top of the application
Go to “My Status” to add an update
At the bottom of the screen you will see your latest photos
Choose the last image or video you’ve made, the one in the story
Add a comment if you want
Choose who could see your story
Post and you will have an identical result as on Instagram
Keep in mind that the result will not be exactly the same if you use some exclusive features of Instagram such as the music sticker, mentions or add any hashtag, etc.
Share in …
Another option is to share it as a link that will automatically lead to your story. Then:
Go to the story you want to share on Instagram
Look at the icons below
Click on “Share to …”
You will see the different applications and chats that you have installed
Search for “WhatsApp” and tap on the logo
Choose “My status” in the new window that you have opened
A link with the story will be uploaded to your WhatsApp Status
So you can share the Instagram story in your WhatsApp status
Share photo on WhatsApp
If you are seeing any photograph from your instagram gallery and you want to share it on WhatsApp, you can do it easily and with a couple of buttons. It is essential, of course, that you have both the Instagram and WhatsApp applications installed on your mobile phone and both have your corresponding session started. Once you do, you can easily follow the steps to share it:
Open your Instagram app
See in the photograph you want to share, whether it’s yours or not
Click on the three dots in the upper right corner
You will see a menu of options:
Report…
Turn on post notifications
Copy link
Share in …
Stop following
Silence
Choose the option “Share in …”
You will see a screen with installed applications and logos
Choose WhatsApp
It will automatically take you to WhatsApp in a new window
You will see all your conversations or “My status”
Click on “My status”
The story that you will upload to WhatsApp will not be the same as the image that you have uploaded, but what the people who follow you will see will be a link where they can click to access your Instagram profile. Something useful if you want to drive more traffic from friends or family.
Publish to other apps
Another of the tools that Instagram allows you is to automatically share the photo or video in other applications from the feed or the gallery, but this can only be done if the image you are trying to share is yours and not that of another user. In that case, the steps are simple and all you have to do is go to a photo in your gallery and tap:
Publish to other apps
Write the title or caption if you want to change it
Mark the applications you want
Confirm with the check button in the upper right corner
If you want to share a story, you can also do it on Facebook. Once you’ve linked your account and uploaded a story, just:
Open your Instagram app
Go to your profile
Open your last story or the one you want to share
Look for the Facebook icon on the bottom
Choose what you want to put
Confirm and it will appear in your Facebook stories