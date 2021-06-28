Share Noelia list of cities to visit on the 2021-22 Tour

Share Noelia list of cities to visit on Tour 2021-22 | Instagram

After this pandemic removed several artists from the stage, the singer and successful Puerto Rican businesswoman Noelia will return with her Tour 2021-2022, recently shared the list of the cities that he will be visiting shortly.

Being one of the stars of entertainment that continues with her successful career after 20 long years, the interpreter of “Give me a reason“, will return to the stage with new singles and a spectacular show.

After his recent return to romantic music and with the announcement of this new tour, his fans have been most excited with each of the new publications he shares on his Instagram.

This happened recently in his official account, two days ago he gave us new details about this tour that will take place not only in America but also in Europe.

In a photo that Noelia published two days ago he shared with us the cities that he will be visiting, so if you are an admirer of the blonde with beautiful hazel eyes, you cannot miss this opportunity to see her again and enjoy her songs and also to see her in action.

Here we share the list of cities that will be part of your tour:

Buenos Aires Córdova Montevideo Mexico City (CDMX) Monterrey Tijuana Lima Los Angeles Miami Seatle San José Dallas Houston El Paso Atlanta Washington DC Phoenix Las Vegas Chicago Charlotte Charleston Louisville Salt Lake McAllen Milan Rome Paris

With a total of 27 cities, Noelia will surely sweep each one of them, leaving her fans wanting new dates, not only in their cities but also fans of the singer, businesswoman and model will want to have her in their city as soon as possible.

The beautiful Puerto Rican shares as much information as possible so that her fans and Internet users are aware of her activities, as well as her concerts, since she has already shared some dates in her most recent publications.

In an interview that was recently made to him on Telemundo, where he launched his most recent single entitled “I did not fail“He commented that the tour would begin in Miami, later Mexico, South America and would end on the European continent.

Perhaps the list of the list that she commented in the publication does not have a specific order, fortunately she herself has been sharing the dates of presentations in the different places where she will be presented.