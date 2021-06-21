Share Noelia content from her OnlyFans in a flirty video

Noelia shares content from her OnlyFans in a flirty video | Instagram

The singer, businesswoman and Puerto Rican celebrity Noelia shared a very flirtatious video in which she shows herself wearing her charms and part of her content OnlyFans, surely this is one of his most flirtatious videos that he has shared.

Noelia She is quite active on her official Instagram account, she currently has 5,650 publications and also more than one million 400 thousand followers, she publishes content constantly, this video was precisely shared 16 hours ago.

The pretty and flirtatious performer of hits like “Candle“,”Your“,”Give me a reason” Y “I touch my self“She has been conquering her followers for more than 20 years, today she is not only a successful singer, she is also a model and businesswoman.

Thanks to your exquisite figure He has managed to attract the attention of millions not only on his social networks but also in his videos and especially on his new OnlyFans page, which he opened a couple of months ago and has undoubtedly brought him more fans in a short time.

Also read: Change of look, Alejandro Fernández surprises with his hairstyle

Do you want to see what’s next … Now? I’ll wait for you on my OnlyFans page “, wrote Noelia.

Wearing transparent stockings and what appears to be a pink micro swimsuit, it seems that the singer is not wearing anything on her figure in addition to her long white boots, because in combination with the transparencies and the pink tone of the video with the naked eye it seems that it is as God brought it into the world

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO.

In her video, she appears in a corridor that leads to her bathroom, this is not the first time that she delights us with this flirtatious but tiny space, so with intense steps just like she walks and poses again and again while moving your hips.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Thanks to the light of video is something pink, Noelia can look like a romantic fantasy character that causes her fans’ hearts to race immediately just by watching her strut her hips to the beat of her own internal music.

On this occasion, as in others, he chose to block the comment box, however if we can see that his followers have played his video 43,679 times, it would not be surprising if someone has seen it more than once, because seeing The beautiful singer and businesswoman can be somewhat hypnotizing for a lot.