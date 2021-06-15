Share Mia Khalifa, what the best thing about receiving a massage! | Instagram

The model, actress and Lebanese businesswoman Mia Khalifa shared a video where she looked fresh and above all flirtatious, revealing what for her was the best thing about receiving a relaxing massage.

Through the Instagram stories of this beautiful adult film celebrity, it was that she was shown walking down a street with a little sun, however, she looked really relaxed and happy.

Mia khalifa She was wearing a top with straps a little wide in black, in addition to her characteristic necklaces and bag, her hair was a little wet and loose.

It was precisely her hair that was the protagonist not only of the video but of her massages, as it revealed that the best thing about this relaxing practice is that you don’t have to wash your own hair, because someone else takes care of it.

She wrote this text in her video, in constant occasions we see her extremely happy and relaxed, but in this particular one, her beauty looks even more.

His fresh and sincere smile immediately makes many people sigh, his real name is Sarah Joe Chamoun.

But thanks to her time in the cinema she decided to change it to Mia Khalifa and although she has already retired, she continues to be known by this new nickname and also very popular as well as loved.