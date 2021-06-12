Share Kimberly Loaiza cute video, proud of Kima! | Instagram

The Biggest Cuteness Kimberly Loaiza again appeared in a video starring her little daughter, almost two years old, Kima Sofía Pantoja Loaiza, as every mom proud of her blessing boasted how smart she is, this short video was shared by her dad JD Pantoja.

At every opportunity both Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja They share content from their children, especially when it comes to some antics and occurrences of their first-born, however the content that attracts the most attention is when the mini celebrity shows her intelligence despite being very small.

It was through the account in Tik tok of her husband where she presumed that the little Kima She already knows how to count to number 10 without anyone’s help, exactly in a month this little princess will be two years old and for a few months her parents have been surprising us with small videos showing that she is a very smart girl.

My baby counts to 10, “wrote JD Pantoja.

Very excited to show off his beautiful daughter, Kim Loaiza’s husband shared this new video 17 hours ago, which by the way already has 1.8 million red hearts, 24.5 thousand comments and a total of 7.6 million views.

Kima wears a cute beige jumper with patterned sunflowers, her two characteristic pigtails and her loose curls, in addition to her well-known chain with a beautiful butterfly and gold bracelet, there is no doubt that the couple does not skimp on anything for their two small children.

After you finish saying the numbers Kimberly loaiza She took her daughter by the hand and they ran together out of the room they were in, Kima was very happy, from the moment she began to speak little by little she was surprising not only her mothers but also his family, friends and consequently his followers with each video they shared.

From the moment he began to say “Mash” and the odd word in between cut for millions was the most tender, which happens with any child when they are growing up just like little Kimita does.

On this occasion, Juan de Dios decided to block the comment box, perhaps to avoid some hater or simply being unpleasant, when it comes to his children he is usually quite careful.

Not everyone agrees that the couple who are also known as Jukilop They must expose their children to social networks, however both try to share their children’s content very carefully, since they are just children.

Fortunately, the content of both Pantoja and Loaiza is extremely familiar, because they have many adolescent followers, on that side they do not worry about it although to tell the truth when it comes to their children they try to expose them as little as possible, however there are situations in which it is impossible because they are already public figures.

The countdown to Kima turning two years begins from today, exactly one month is what is left to celebrate one more year of life of the firstborn of one of the most famous Latin couples on the Internet and especially on social networks.

Surely her parents are already preparing something very special for their daughter, just as they have been doing since the day she was born, you may remember that every month they bought her a cake and took photos of her, we do not doubt that her two years is something spectacular.