Share Chayanne how he’s having a little fun, happy fans!

For many fans and admirers of the singer Chayanne originally from Puerto Rico until recently did not know how he managed to have a little fun, he himself shared a publication in which he shows how he does it, surely more than one was delighted.

Surely for many it boils down to the fact that it is a bit complicated to know a little more about the interpreter of “Waltz Time“Because throughout his career he has remained aloof from what he shared both in his interviews and now also on his social networks.

Despite this, little by little he has revealed some details of his life, his excited fans always come together to delight their pupils and get excited with the little he gets to share.

Despite the fact that the Puerto Rican celebrity is adored by millions, he has always tried to keep his life as private as possible, which is practically impossible, because for a star of his stature it is almost nil, especially because now his children have social networks and are not afraid to share content freely.

The main image of this note was shared on January 31, 2020, in his description he states that he was having a little fun, he wished his followers a happy Friday.

In the image that for a while became a trend to make this type of publication, it appears in 4 images, each one with a title depending on the application that you will use the photo that you would share.

That is why the singer appears on Linkedin wearing a tuxedo, for Facebook he looks quite casual on top of a bicycle, for Instagram he appears with a microphone in one of his presentations and the most flirtatious of all, for the Tinder app he is shown without a shirt showing off her figure and her beautiful and characteristic smile.

The publication he made more than a year ago has 268,544 thousand red hearts and also more than 12 thousand 100 comments, evidently the photo where he appears without a shirt surely drove more than one of his admirers crazy.

Oh my God that rich, my God “,” I will install Tinder just in case Chayanne “,” Girls … It only happens in the movies “, wrote some netizens.

Of course, the Tinder photo when seeing it many and even thousands of women began to sigh, but not for that reason the other three images are left aside where it also looks quite attractive, especially because Elmer Figueroa Arce, full name of the singer, has the facility to conquer anyone who knows him, either live or in photographs and videos.

For what he added in the description, this was a Challenge from Dolly Parton, because he wrote “#DollyPartonChallenge”, surely at some point in 2020 you had the opportunity to see this type of publication and even make one, the funny thing is that maybe you didn’t wait Chayanne shared it too.

Chayanne is not usually active enough on his official Instagram account.The last photo he shared was on April 20, in a few days it will be a month, as for the first publication he made in the application was on August 17, 2012, that same day he shared 4 Photos different in them appears in some concerts, with time it was varying its publications.

Although the singer shares a publication where he appears simply smiling, surely his followers will be delighted to see him, he is one of those celebrities who, despite not doing much on his social networks, is just as adorable, don’t you think so?