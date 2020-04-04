Maria Sharapova He left tennis this season but he does not even remotely want to leave behind the entire community created around him. This, added to the devastating panorama that the world presents today, has led the Russian to participate in an initiative to approach her fans. Nothing less than sharing your phone number and inviting people to write and tell how they are. You will be missing fingers to answer everyone.

Not only did I just get a 310 number (hello cool cats -) but I’m sharing it with you — Text me! 310-564-7981. For real. Tell me how you’re doing, ask me questions, or just say hello —- Any great recipes welcome too – # community pic.twitter.com/JNCuGzJXRS

– Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) April 3, 2020

