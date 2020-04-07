Some days ago Maria Sharapova launched a very interesting proposal through his Twitter The Russian extenista shared a phone number through which she invited people to leave her a message, all with the aim of making the quarantine a little more pleasant. What Maria did not expect is the incredible reception and response to her initiative, which she revealed in her last tweet: “2.2 million visits in just 40 hours. This is how my phone is right now …”, all this accompanied by a funny gif that shows the brutal rhythm of messages from all the Russian fans.

2.2 million views in 40 hours. My current phone status … – https://t.co/JBz3jTcZEE pic.twitter.com/3LhexYt9t9 – Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) April 5, 2020

