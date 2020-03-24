“Sharapova has been an example of passion for sports”

From Acapulco, Rafael Nadal had words of praise after his victory over the Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic (6-2 and 7-5) for the Russian Maria Sharapova, who announced his retirement yesterday. “It is a sad day for tennis because it is a benchmark for women’s tennis“the Balearic admitted.

02/27/2020

Act on 02/28/2020 at 10:14

CET

SPORT.es

The Manacorí showed his respect for the successful career of the former number one in the WTA ranking and winner of five Grand Slams titles. “We all end someday. She has been an example of passion for sports“said world number 2.

Regarding the match in question, the Spanish said he was pleased because he experienced an improvement in his game and will face the quarterfinals of the Mexican ATP 500 in better conditions. “I have improved compared to yesterday, I am happy with the way I played“he added.

The Balearic Islands will play this Thursday against the Korean Soonwo Kwon and if he wins he will play the semifinals against the best between the Swiss Stan Wawrinka and the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitros.

How could it be otherwise? Nadal They also asked him about the coronavirus and his response was categorical. “Hopefully it will be controlled, the remedy will be found and this uncertainty, this psychosis, this fear will stop.. It is the most important thing, not only for the Olympic Games, but for humanity, “he concluded.

.