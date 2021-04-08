Shaquille O’Neal tries again to sell his mega-mansion in Orlando

Shaquille O’Neal lowers the price of his mega mansion 0:56

(CNN Spanish) – If you are looking for a house and your budget is US $ 16.5 million, you may be interested in the house of former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal. The also electronic music DJ puts his mansion in Orlando Florida up for sale for the third time. In May 2018, the property was put on the market for about $ 28 million. Then, in 2019, it lowered the price to $ 22 million. Now the winner of 4 NBA championships has lowered the price for the third time for his 2,880-square-meter property.

A good businessman, O’Neal paid about $ 4 million for the land and built his dream home in 1993, Elise Ramer, a public relations officer at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, the company that sells the mansion, told CNN.

The Mediterranean-style home is situated on over 4,000 square feet of land and is part of one of the most exclusive communities in Florida. The property has 12 rooms, a professional basketball court, 17 garages, a wine room, a custom cinema with 10 reclining chairs, a professional kitchen designed for the most demanding cooks, a recording studio, a room for an aquarium, a mega office and resort-style swimming pool over 29 meters long, according to the Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s sale announcement. As you can see, this house has much more than what a family could ask for.

After beginning his NBA career in the 1992-93 season with the Orlando Magic, he went on to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns and the Boston Celtics before retiring after the 2010-2011 season. Shaq earned $ 292 million in salary during his time in the NBA alone and also earned several hundred million more endorsements with countless brands, according to official Forbes reports.

This has been the main home of “Shaq” since 1993, but lately he spends more time in Atlanta, Georgia, where he works as an NBA analyst for the TNT network.