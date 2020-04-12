Isaiah Rider, former Los Lakers player, He has revealed an anecdote that happened to him when he shared the locker room with Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant in the Los Angeles outfit. Shaq offered him money for fighting with the mythical ’24’ who died two months ago in a helicopter crash.

“When I got to the Lakers, Shaq told me:‘ If you fight Kobe there will be 10 of the greats at your box office “Isaiah Rider revealed in a conversation he had with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes. “It was the third day of training and he said he would have 10 grand in dollar bills if he had the fight,” he continued to reveal.

I thought those people were crazy. I would have been kicked out of the team if I had laid a hand on Kobe »added Isaiah Rider, who was the champion of the math contest in 1994. The fight did not happen and that season the Lakers managed to proclaim themselves NBA champions with a great performance by both Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.