Shaquille O’Neal lashes out at James Harden: he calls him a liar and “failure”

The famous transfer of James Harden from the Houston Rockets to the Borooklyn Nets has these days the NBA more than revolutionized. The movement has generated reactions of all kinds, and although there are many who are eager to see the guard shine in his new team, in which he will form an explosive squad alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, not everyone has been far from happy with the news.

And is that Shaquille O’Neal, neither more nor less, has spoken publicly about the transfer with harsh words to say the least. The legendary Los Angeles Lakers center, who works as an analyst at TNT, referred to Harden’s march from the Rockets taking out all the heavy artillery. “When he says that he gave everything for the city, it is a lie. To say those things you have to have a certain reputation and have championships”, began his devastating speech.

The former basketball player then listed all the demands made in the past by the escort, accusing him of not having managed to make any of them come to fruition. O’Neal mentioned players like Dwight Howard, Chris Paul or Ryssell Westbrook. “We gave it to you and it didn’t work either”he protested, addressing Harden directly, “So when you say ‘I gave it my all,’ I say ‘No, you didn’t.’

TNT

In his thrashing, O’Neal also did not hesitate to review the latest statistics in the player’s playoffs with a magnifying glass, but his biggest attack came from a personal anecdote in which he compared his own attitude when he was young with the one that, in his opinion, now defines Harden. “I used to be like him”, he stated, “I would come and complain that nobody did anything. And my father, may he rest in peace, said to me: ‘What the hell did you do?’ When Harden had the most to prove, when he had to step up, he didn’t. “

Finally, the Lakers legend He criticized that Harden had not lived up to the responsibility of “being ‘The Man'” and a salary of 34 million dollars (more than 28 million euros). “I know people in Houston who have been happy with his departure,” he finished, before making it clear that, from his point of view, the guard cannot afford more mistakes: “If he is not a champion now, he is a failure. Period.”