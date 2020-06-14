The former player and member of the Hall of Fame, the center Shaquille O’Neal, shared his thoughts on the murder of George Floyd and protests across the United States during an appearance on the « Jimmy Kimmel Live » show.

O’Neal, who has experience in law enforcement, told Kimmel that frequently had conversations with their children about how to interact with police officers.

« I have that talk with them all the time, » he said, adding that « I tell you, first of all, that they should try to dissuade the situation by showing respect because they must understand that these people are also doing their job. « He said that he tells them that » they should try to calm the situation. And if it happens that they get rude, that they don’t say anything, that they don’t do anything, only that they follow the instructions. «

« And then when everything is said and done, you call me. And if things get out of hand, I’ll handle it. I will be the one to go there and act like crazy. I don’t want you to act crazy while you’re out there alone, « he said.

« So I’m just trying to tell them to just comply, to just listen, » he says. But he acknowledged that complying with the police « doesn’t work » in some situations. I try to be realistic with them and have certain conversations, but you know, from the videos that I have seen of Mr. Floyd, he was complying, « he said.