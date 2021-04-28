Shaquille O’Neal admits he used to hate Stephen Curry

It’s no secret that the Golden State superstar Warriors, Stephen Curry, is currently Shaquille O’Neal’s favorite player in the NBA.

However, by his own admission, Shaq himself revealed that he actually hated Steph from the start. In a recent appearance on the All the Smoke podcast with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes, Shaq explained why he used to be a naysayer and how Curry absolutely proved him wrong every time:

“I used to hate him early in his career,” O’Neal said, via Caitlyn Holroyd of The Score. “(I’d say), ‘He’s not going to get that,’ but he kept proving me wrong and that’s why he’s my best player. “I like to be shown that I am wrong, so my message to these young cats: when I say something, show me that I am wrong.”

To be fair, not many believed that Stephen Curry he would be the superstar he is today in the NBA. He was overlooked early in his career and the multitude of injuries he endured only added to the doubt. Needless to say, the superstar of the Warriors has thrown all that out the window.

As to Shaquille O’Neal, the great Hall of Fame man is certainly not one to beat around the bush. He has been critical of the Curry in the past, but what is worth noting here is O’Neal’s willingness to accept the fact that he was completely wrong with Stephen Curry.