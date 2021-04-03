Shaquille O’Neal, a 325 million euro business giant

The life of an athlete after retirement is a terrain that is usually characterized by uncertainty. There are many athletes who see how they lose their fortunes due to poor management or who simply waste them in trying to maintain a life of luxury without a future project. However, there are also others who take advantage of their status as a public figure during their respective careers to start a business career in order to maintain, and hopefully increase, their wealth.

The meeting that changed his mindset

This is the case of the former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal, whom we have seen in a multitude of facets since he announced his retirement. As an actor in Hollywood or as a DJ, the American has known how to get on with his life, although he has always been sincere pointing out that it was a meeting that changed his way of seeing things. “I once knew a gentleman who had a piece of paper. ‘This is $ 100.’ He tore the paper in half and said, ‘Smart people invest this $ 50 and then they have another 50 left, but the rich get it. half of that $ 50 … and they keep it. ‘So I started doing that, “he revealed to the Wall Street Journal last year.

Invest 75% of your income

Since then, Shaquille O’Neal’s business strategy It is based on investing 75% of its income, and thanks to this it has managed to increase its fortune by about 400 million dollars (about 325 million euros). One of his first investments today is that of one of the most famous companies in the world and employed by millions of people every day: Google. In 2004 it was when this well-known search engine arrived that the former NBA player had already known since 1999. Something similar happened to another of the business giants that millions of people use today, such as Apple.

Shaquille O’Neal himself has also acknowledged in one of his interviews that his inspiration came from the founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos: “I heard him say once that makes its investments based on whether it will change people’s lives. And once I started doing that strategy, it quadrupled what I’m worth. “In addition to having managed to be in the Google moment, O’Neal also decided to bet on other totally different companies.

In its day it became the image of a soft drink, the ‘Soda Shaq’, for which today you pay more than $ 1,000 per bottle to collect. Not only was he the image of soft drinks, but in 2016 he also became an ambassador for Krispy Kreme, a famous cereal brand, acquiring his first store near his home in Atlanta, where he began selling donuts, a product that has always been one of his favorites.

Behind brands like Five Guys or Papa John’s

Shaquille O’Neal also hides behind major companies that bill around the world, such as the Five Guys hamburgers, being co-owner of 155 of its restaurants. In the world of pizzas we also find the former NBA player, specifically in Papa John’s, since it was in 2019 when he joined the board of directors, receiving more than 4 million dollars in shares in exchange for supporting the brand.

To these more striking projects are added others that are also making a profit, such as 150 car washes, 40 24-hour gyms and a chicken shop called Big Chicken located in Las Vegas. It is clear that the life of Shaquille O’Neal has not lost pace, although now he is far from the courts and immersed in business life, the same one that has achieved that his fortune has been increased and he has known bankruptcy, as well as so many other companions have happened to them.