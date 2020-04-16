The expivot Shaquille O’Neal He has ensured that the Los Angeles Lakers who led alongside Kobe Bryant at the turn of the century had “easily” outstripped the Chicago Bulls led by Michael Jordan, another of the NBA’s historic dynasties.

Speaking to ESPN, O’Neal replied that his Lakers would have “easily” taken a hypothetical Finals against those Bulls. “Because it would have killed Luc Longley, Bill Winnington and Bill Cartwright”He said, citing the pivots that were part of Chicago in the 1990s.

“The factor was me and my free throw. I would still average 28.29 points per game, but the key would have been free throws. With me it was always a coin in the air. If it had been on, we would win. If it had been off, we would lose,” valued.

Jordan’s Bulls, Scottie Pippen, Toni Kukoc or Dennis Rodman won six rings between 1991 and 1998, while the Lakers of ‘Shaq and Briant chained three between the years 2000 and 2002. Both teams had as common denominator their coach, Phil Jackson, but they never got to face each other fully.

