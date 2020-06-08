Shaquille O´Neal Not only is he a great analyst in the present, but he recalls with great clairvoyance everything he lived as a player and was surprised by his reflection when asked about which team had been harder for the Lakers while he played there: Portland Trail Blazers. “They were the only ones who weren’t afraid of us, the toughest and best team I never faced,” he said of a team that had names like Pippen, Sabonis, Rasheed Wallace or Bonzi Wells. The series, which was the 2000 NBA Playoffs Western Conference final, ended 4-3 for the Angelenos.