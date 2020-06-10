Shaquille O´Neal and Kobe Bryant they formed a spectacular pair, although not without controversy. The two NBA stars won two rings together, in 2000 and 2002, but their relationship eroded over time to become unsustainable. The center recalled it in some statements collected by AS, in which he made a daring forecast. “We should never let others divide us,” he said of the protests for racial equality. “The press took it upon themselves to antagonize Kobe and me. If it were not for that, we would have won five more rings together,” he said.