The NBA is working and reorganizing all the upcoming events (Draft, Free Agency, start of the 2020/21 season …) of the league with the aim of getting to resume as soon as possible the campaign that has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus. However, there are some who think that this should not happen, and that ending the competition would be the best option for everyone.

One of the people who thinks like this is Shaquille O’Neal. The former NBA player, legend of the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Orlando Magic, and current league analyst on TNT, believes that the NBA itself should completely discard the current season and start working on improving sanitary conditions in face to next so that players can play feeling completely safe.

This has been told in an interview with For The Win. O’Neal’s words were: “I don’t know what will happen with the rest of the season that remains to be played. What I would like is for all the NBA members to be safe. As long as it takes us achieving normalcy again and allowing players to feel 100% safe must wait. Health comes first. “

“Honestly scrapping the season is the best option right now. Everyone should go home, bounce back, and face next season with the certainty that everything will be all right. Also, any team that wins this year, their ring will be marked for always with an asterisk. It will not have the same validity as the rest. “

Shaquille O’Neal on restarting the NBA season: “I think we should scrap the season.” https://t.co/5gdpcYihat – Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 10, 2020

.