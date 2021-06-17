Shapovalov takes Feliciano down for the second consecutive week

Again the canadian Denis Shapovalov has crossed the path of Feliciano lopez on this grassy tour of 2021. And he has proposed to make it quite bitter for Toledo. After the defeat suffered in Stuttgart, this time it was his turn Queen’s, where he defended the title obtained in 2019. The Canadian who has won 6-2 and 6-3 has most clearly won without granting a single option to break Feliciano. One of the great candidates for the final triumph Denis, who in the quarterfinals will have as an opponent the American Frances Tiafoe who in the last turn of the day got rid of the Serbian Viktor Troicki 6-3 and 7-6 (3).