Shapovalov quickly gets rid of Tiafoe

Denis Shapovalov add up and stay at Queen’s. The Canadian tennis player managed to get rid of the American Frances Tiafoe by 6-3 and 6-4 in one hour and 31 minutes of play, in the game postponed yesterday due to the lack of light in the facilities. Shapovalov managed to win the first round yesterday, and today with great strength and well being he managed to close the match and advance to the semifinals that will also take place today. Cameron Norrie who arrives somewhat more rested than he awaits him later.