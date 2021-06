Denis Shapovalov overcame, though not without difficulties, Feliciano lopez in the ATP 250 Stuttgart. After the match had to be postponed due to the rain, they resumed the action to play a decisive set that would be transcendental to see who would go to the quarterfinals. Finally, it was the young Canadian who took the pass, with a score of 6-2, 6-7 and 6-3. Now, Shapovalov will face Marin cilic, in what promises to be an attractive match to determine who qualifies for the semifinals.