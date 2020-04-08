Message of support and recognition shared by Denis Shapovalov A few hours ago, he wanted to communicate with all his followers to convey encouragement in the face of the difficult situation the world is experiencing under the threat of the coronavirus. The Canadian tennis player said he was “working on a physical level while I am confined at home” and took the opportunity to send a message to all those who support societies at the moment. “I want to thank the sanitarians, firefighters, police and everyone who works these days to save lives and make everything easier for others. They are heroes whose work is inspiring,” he said.

