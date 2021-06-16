Shapovalov, Feliciano’s rival in the Queen’s second round

The canadian Denis Shapovalov Acceded to Queen’s second round by beating australian Aleksandar vukic, from the previous one, by 7-6 (6) and 7-6 (8), and will face the Spanish Feliciano López.

The second round match will be a repeat of last week’s match in Stuttgart, Germany, where Shapovalov took the match in three sets. The game will be played this Thursday. In addition, the Toledo, who beat Illya Marchenko in his debut, went round in the doubles table with the young Italian Jannik Sinner.

The croatian Marin cilic He also sealed his pass to the second round by extending his good moment, after winning the title in Stuttgart, defeating Austrian Sebastian Ofner, world number 175, 6-2 and 6-7 (5) and 7-6 (4). Cilic will seek to continue advancing in a tournament he won in 2012 and 2018 against the Italian Fabio Fognini.

British number one Dan evans defeated Alexei Popyrin, by a double 6-4; while Frances Tiafoe He could with Aljaz Bedene, 4-6, 6-3 and 6-4. The American will now face Viktor Troicki, who reached the final table from the previous one, and Evans to the French Adrian mannarino.