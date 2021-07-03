Shapovalov ends Murray’s odyssey at Wimbledon

07/02/2021 at 11:01 PM CEST

Denis Shapovalov It ended the odyssey of the British Andy Murray at Wimbledon, who he eliminated from the tournament in a forceful way, after winning 6-4, 6-3 and 6-2.

Shapovalov took advantage of a Murray touched and too passive, unable to land winners (16). Not even the heat of the center court, at the maximum of 50% capacity allowed, made Murray make another epic night.

Shapovalov’s quick legs and greater explosiveness melted Murray, far from the competitive level of the match, both due to the accumulated load of matches, especially with the five-set match against Oscar Otte, as well as the prosthetic hip and the time off the court. This Wimbledon was the first tournament in more than three months for Dunblane’s, who arrived as a guest, and managed to pass two rounds, far exceeding expectations.

It also did not help him that the roof of the plant was closed due to the arrival of the night after the second set. He could not compete face to face with Shapovalov, also fresher for having passed without playing the second round due to the retirement of Spanish Pablo Andújar. In two hours and 36 minutes, he closed his pass to the second week and closed the way to Murray, who at 35 years said goodbye to his thirteenth Wimbledon.

Shapovalov will be Roberto Bautista’s rival in the round of 16, after the Spaniard defeated German Dominik Koepfer in three sets.