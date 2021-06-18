Shapovalov ends Feliciano’s idyll at Queen’s

The canadian Denis Shapovalov eliminated Toledo in the round of 16 Feliciano Lopez, current champion at Queen’s, and prevented him from achieving the third crown in the London tournament (6-2 and 6-3).

Lopez, champion in 2017 and 2019, defended the last title achieved in these tracks two years ago, but fell for the second time in a week to Shapovalov.

The Canadian, number 14 in the world, I already beat López last week in Stuttgart, although then the Spanish managed to force a third set. However, in London, Shapovalov’s eight direct aces were imposed, who needed only one hour and ten minutes to claim the victory and reach the quarterfinals.

Shapovalov expect rival now from the confrontation between the Serbian Viktor Troicki and the american Frances Tiafoe.