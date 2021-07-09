Shapovalov breaks into tears after being applauded by the center court

The Canadian tennis player Denis Shapovalov He will always remember Wimbledon 2021. The current world number eleven has had a sensational tournament, playing at a sensational level of tennis and today putting a Novak Djokovic in trouble who had to sweat a lot to win. The tremendous ovation that the Canadian received was such that Denis was moved for moments and left the center court with tears in his eyes. If he continues to play at this level, this will not be the last semi-final for Mikhail Youzhny’s pupil.

A sterling effort in just his 10th singles match at #Wimbledon No doubt we’ll be seeing plenty more of @denis_shapo on this stage in the future … pic.twitter.com/TnMlEIBAtf – Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2021