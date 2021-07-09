in Tennis

Shapovalov breaks into tears after being applauded by the center court

The Canadian tennis player Denis Shapovalov He will always remember Wimbledon 2021. The current world number eleven has had a sensational tournament, playing at a sensational level of tennis and today putting a Novak Djokovic in trouble who had to sweat a lot to win. The tremendous ovation that the Canadian received was such that Denis was moved for moments and left the center court with tears in his eyes. If he continues to play at this level, this will not be the last semi-final for Mikhail Youzhny’s pupil.

Fed policy will support until recovery is achieved

Bucks vs Suns: when is the ‘game 3’ of the NBA Finals played?