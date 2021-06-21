Shapovalov, another illustrious resignation at the Tokyo Games

The canadian Denis Shapovalov has decided not to compete in the Tokyo Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the current world No. 12 said on Monday.

Shapovalov, 22, thus joins a list of illustrious resignations that lead the Spanish Rafael Nadal and the austrian Dominic Thiem, as well as Naomi osaka in the women’s tournament.

“Represent Canada It means a lot to me, but due to the current situation, my team and I have decided that this is the best decision for everyone’s safety, ”Shapovalov wrote on Twitter.

“I can’t wait to represent Canada in the next Olympics,” added the young tennis player.

Shapovalov, who reached the quarterfinals in the US Open last year, he withdrew from the recent tournament Roland Garros due to a shoulder injury a day after losing the Geneva final.

He has competed in two tournaments since then, most recently at the Wimbledon set-up at the Queen’s ATP, where he fell in the semi-finals on Saturday.