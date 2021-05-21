Shapovalov and Ruud will contest the final in Geneva

The canadian Denis Shapovalov, second favorite, and the Norwegian Casper ruud, third, they will dispute the Geneva ATP tournament title after eliminating, respectively, the Uruguayan Pablo Cuevasy to spanish Pablo Andújar.

Shapovalov, fifteenth player in the world, reached the third final of his career after beating caves for 6-4 and 7-5 in one hour and 41 minutes. The Canadian of Israeli origin has been on the verge of a title since 2019 when he won his only trophy so far in Stockholm and lost at the Masters 1000 in Paris.

Semifinalist this season in Dubai will be measured at Ruud. The Norwegian eliminated Andújar for 6-3 and 6-2 in 79 minutes. After stagnating in three semi-finals in a row -Munich and the Masters 1000 in Monte Carlo and Madrid-, the tennis player from Oslo aspires to the second title of his career after the one obtained in Buenos Aires in 2020. He was defeated, however, in the finals of Houston, in 2019, and Santiago, last year.