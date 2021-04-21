Shapeshift reveals platform supports unwrapped exchanges via Thorchain without KYC

Compartir

Recently, Shapeshift founder and CEO Erik Voorhees posted a blog post about a new project called Thorchain, a protocol that enables decentralized exchanges without wrapper or bridging technology that is commonly used today. Thorchain launched on April 13, 2021, and the Shapeshift founder recently revealed that his company is the first to take advantage of the multi-chain protocol to provide decentralized non-custodial exchanges.

Shapeshift leverages Thorchain for multi-chain unwrapped exchanges

In September 2018, the popular Shapeshift trading app changed its business model to a mandatory membership program and users had to submit specific identity criteria to trade coins. Then years later, in January 2021, Shapeshift CEO Erik Voorhees announced that the exchange would remove the KYC rules. “Due to this fundamental change in our business model, ShapeShift users no longer need to provide us with personally identifiable information,” Voorhees said at the time.

Now what Shapeshift did was connect to a dozen decentralized exchange (dex) platforms and traders can trade ERC20 and ethereum tokens reliably. But four days ago, Voorhees explained that the company is “enabling decentralized peer-to-peer trading between native bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum” through Thorchain’s multi-chain protocol. On Twitter, the Shapeshift founder announced the integration and showed a screenshot of native (unpackaged) ethereum being exchanged with native (unpackaged) bitcoin.

“Lo … this has never been done before,” Voorhees said on Twitter. “Native Ethereum (unpackaged) on native bitcoin (unpackaged). [A] $ 5,000 trade, no middleman, no custody, [y] without KYC. [Shapeshift] launched decentralized cross-chain trading today, by integrating Thorchain (which was also launched today), ”he added on April 13. Additionally, the Shapeshift founder published a comprehensive blog post on the technology.

Voorhees writes that an “overly simplistic explanation” of Thorchain is that the protocol is “like Uniswap, but multi-chain”. The difference is that there is no wrapper and users can get performance in a decentralized, trust-minimized way. “With the launch of Thorchain, Shapeshift is the first company to enable decentralized peer-to-peer trading between native bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum. More assets are imminent. We do this because free people have the right to financial privacy, open trade and sound money, ”Voorhees emphasized.

Tendermint, Cosmos and Chaosnet

The Thorchain protocol leverages the Tendermint consensus protocol and the Cosmos SDK. The platform provides an automated market maker (AMM) system and the nodes run Thorchain and a supporting node such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and alternative blockchain networks. Thorchain’s “Chaosnet” provides people with the means to trade without any custodians involved. “You can think of Thorchain Nodes as ‘fragments’ of the wallets of a centralized exchange,” explains the founder of Shapeshift.

Voorhees adds:

Rather than the keys being held by that central custodian, they are held in a multi-sig arrangement of Thorchain nodes (technically threshold signatures).

Over the past year and a half, decentralized exchange (dex) protocols have flourished a lot. Dex platforms like Uniswap, Sushiswap, Curve, 0x Native, Bancor, Balancer, and more have posted $ 18 billion trading volume over the past seven days. Dex volumes have traded $ 2.85 billion over the past 24 hours, according to statistics from Dune Analytics.

What do you think about Shapeshift leveraging Thorchain for trust minimized and decentralized exchanges? Let us know what you think on this topic in the comment section below.

https://news.bitcoin.com/shapeshift-reveals-platform-supports-unwrapped-swaps-via-thorchain-with-no-kyc/