ShapeShift integrates THORchain to launch native Bitcoin trading

ShapeShift, a world leader in non-custodial cryptocurrency trading, has integrated THORchain into its mobile decentralized exchange (DEX) platform. The company released this news on April 13, noting that this move will allow it to facilitate native (unpackaged) Bitcoin trading with Litecoin and Ethereum for the first time. The firm projects that this feature will go live on its web-based platform in the coming weeks.

According to the announcement, THORchain addresses the problem of cross-chain commerce by creating effective two-way bridges between blockchains without permission or custody. To this end, technology helps expand the ShapeShift offering.

With the integration of THORchain, ShapeShift enables Bitcoin and cryptocurrency enthusiasts to trade freely, securely and privately with other alternative cryptocurrencies, all under an intuitive and incentivized platform. However, only ShapeShift DEX users can earn FOX tokens, which help them qualify for Rainfall awards. The Rainfall prizes consist of free USDC, which ShapeShift randomly offers to its users every time someone trades on the platform.

Effort to offer intuitive and decentralized cryptocurrency trading

Commenting on this integration, ShapeShift founder and CEO Erik Voorhees said that they believe in open and immutable finance. As such, integrating THORchain was a good idea, as the company develops technology that merges the aforementioned advantages in trading BTC, among other currencies, for the first time. He added that ShapeShift recognized the power of THORchain’s technology and decided to bring it to its users right away. According to Voorhees, this integration is part of ShapeShift’s devotion to providing users with an easy-to-use self-custody platform for their decentralized business needs.

Explaining why THORchain was an ideal addition to ShapeShift’s DEX business, the company’s lead engineer said the ShapeShift team saw an opportunity to offer a public goods network that would address decentralized exchanges between chains, which has been a point of persistent pain in the cryptocurrency sector. .

This news comes after ShapeShift changed its business structure earlier this year to ditch its trading desk. The exchange adopted a system in which it routes orders through DeFi apps to eliminate Know Your Customer (KYC) policies, which it had to implement to remain compliant. Explaining why using a model that enforces KYC affected ShapeShift’s mission, Voorhees said it failed to adhere to several legal and ethical principles.

According to,

When a person is accused of a crime, it may be reasonable to dissolve their privacy to some extent in the search for the truth about that crime. However, KYC dissolves the privacy not of certain specific individuals accused of wrongdoing, but the privacy of all individuals, none of whom have been charged with anything.

