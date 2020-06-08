By Sebastian Quiroz

0 COMMENTS

06/08/2020 8:04 am

Shantae He has become one of the most loved characters in this industry in recent years. Despite the fact that the first game in the series failed to be a bestseller, due to being released on Game Boy Color in 2002, over time has managed to generate millions of fans willing to buy each of the installments in the franchise.

In a recent interview with Comicbook, Matt Bozon, co-creator of Shantae, spoke a bit about this character’s legacy 18 years after his creation, his future, and most importantly, revealed the number of copies the series has reached since the first game. This is what he commented:

Shantae fans are amazing. They have this growing demand that keeps us constantly on the move. Honestly, we’ve been so busy that we sometimes forget that she’s having these key moments. For example, last year was 25 years since we created Shantae! And at some point, it broke 3 million copies sold, but, now that I think about it, we didn’t celebrate when it hit 1 million. I guess this … now … we can celebrate with a TOOT! If fans keep commenting, streaming, posting fanart, Shantae will continue to grow and we will never have a chance to slow down. And that would be incredible! ”

With the release of Shantae and the Seven Sirens, the fifth game in the series, WayForward has reached a new audience, and ensures that the series of this half-genius heroine still has a lot to show us. Let’s hope to see Shantae on a new adventure in the not-too-distant future.

On related topics, you can check out our Shantae and the Seven Sirens review here.

Via: Comicbook

Rumor: Ben Affleck and Jared Leto to star in Batman project for HBO Max

Sebastian Quiroz

23 years. Editor at Atomix.vg. Pop culture consumer.