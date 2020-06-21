One of the longest-running indie companies in the world of video games is the American WayForward, fulfilling this year nothing more and nothing less than 30 years. There are many lovers of the titles of the Californian company, and it is not for less, since its games are made with care and dedication. You just have to see titles like River City Girls, Vitamin Connection or the saga of the most famous half-genius of all time, Shantae, who is the undisputed star of WayForward and who has earned it on his own merits.

Shantae and the Seven Sirens review

Shantae and her nymphs will receive new content

The half-genius’ latest title, Shantae and the Seven Sirens, was released on Nintendo Switch a few weeks ago, returning to the Metroidvania genre. A few days ago, the Nintendo Life medium conducted an interview with its director and creator, Matt Bozon, where they asked him about the possibility of a DLC for this new adventure, answering the following:

We decided not to do a paid DLC or an « Ultimate Edition » for this game. That said, content updates are free and available to everyone! We don’t have a specific announcement today, but I can tell that we have ideas for some little free content that is in the works. We will have more information in the coming months.

That they launch new content for free without going through the box, the truth that we love, so we can move our hips again for free.

See also

Source 1

Source 2

Related