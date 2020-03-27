Shantae and the Seven Sirens will arrive next May 28 to our Nintendo Switch, the new installment of our favorite semi-genius will arrive loaded with news. And is that its developer, WayForward, is willing to give it all in this new adventure of the magical heroine, it should be remembered that this will be the first time that the saga will feature an introduction animated by the prestigious Japanese animation team Studio TRIGGER.

A new Shantae with all the good of the classic

As confirmed by WayForward, this Shantae and the Seven Sirens will feature the playable mechanics of their classic adventures, but adding new features that everyone will like. This fast-paced story begins with our semi-genius Shantae visiting a new tropical paradise, here he will make friends quickly and everything will go great, until he discovers that a dark secret lies below the surface of the splendid sea that surrounds the island. Thus, while Shantae is involved in the mysteries that surround the island, we will have to explore one of the most extensive maps in the entire saga and visit unsuspected places using her classic dance skills that will also grant her new powers that will allow her to fight against a enormous variety of diabolical enemies, among which we will find the enigmatic Seven Mermaid.

Are you excited about Little Shantae’s new adventure? Will the Seven Mermaids be able to finish off our favorite semi-genius, or will they foil their evil plans earlier? We can only wait until May 28 to help our magical protagonist in this new adventure.

