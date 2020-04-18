Marc Anthony’s ex poses in a bikini, but not like any other model, she elevates her look with “luxury brands”
Shannon De Lima appeared with a bikini from Studio F Colombia. This is part of the AQUA collection, as revealed on his Instagram, but the garment was not modeled alone, together with the set, the ex of Marc Anthony was seen with glasses from the fashion house Victoria Beckham.
View this post on Instagram
A little bit of ☀️ using the AQUA Collection 👙 of @studiofcolombia from the balcony of my house 😂✌🏼️ # stayhome Mis 😎: @victoriabeckham 😍
Luis Miguel’s daughter reacted to the photograph with a: “I need that color.”
On March 12, Shannon also posed with another black bikini with gold, an image that she used to share the following thought: “Nothing is more important than reconnecting with your happiness.”
View this post on Instagram
Nothing is more important than reconnecting with your happiness ❤️
From fashion it should be noted that the fashion house Victoria Beckham also has its beauty line, which the famous designer promotes through the Instagram account Victoria Beckham Beauty.
View this post on Instagram
Sunny Saturday vibes in Silk! I hope you love it! Available now on VictoriaBeckhamBeauty.com x VB
