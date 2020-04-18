Marc Anthony’s ex poses in a bikini, but not like any other model, she elevates her look with “luxury brands”

Shannon De Lima appeared with a bikini from Studio F Colombia. This is part of the AQUA collection, as revealed on his Instagram, but the garment was not modeled alone, together with the set, the ex of Marc Anthony was seen with glasses from the fashion house Victoria Beckham.

View this post on Instagram A little bit of ☀️ using the AQUA Collection 👙 of @studiofcolombia from the balcony of my house 😂✌🏼️ # stayhome Mis 😎: @victoriabeckham 😍 A post shared by Shannon De Lima 💞 (@shadelima) on Apr 18, 2020 at 7:42 am PDT

Luis Miguel’s daughter reacted to the photograph with a: “I need that color.”

On March 12, Shannon also posed with another black bikini with gold, an image that she used to share the following thought: “Nothing is more important than reconnecting with your happiness.”

View this post on Instagram Nothing is more important than reconnecting with your happiness ❤️ A post shared by Shannon De Lima 💞 (@shadelima) on Mar 11, 2020 at 9:40 am PDT

From fashion it should be noted that the fashion house Victoria Beckham also has its beauty line, which the famous designer promotes through the Instagram account Victoria Beckham Beauty.

View this post on Instagram Sunny Saturday vibes in Silk! I hope you love it! Available now on VictoriaBeckhamBeauty.com x VB A post shared by Victoria Beckham Beauty (@victoriabeckhambeauty) on Apr 4, 2020 at 1:30 am PDT

Mel Gibson reveals that several celebrities consume baby blood to succeed

Paparazzi captured Jennifer López’s entire anatomy from behind

Lili Estefan strips naked with her pillow challenge, but adds fashion with her Fendi bag

Adamari López lived rejected by his white pants, and now burns with a black pair on Telemundo

.