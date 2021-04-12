Shannon Courtenay is the new WBA bantamweight champion

By Yesica Palmetta

Clenched teeth, sweaty hands, standing applause. A dramatic combat with filmic overtones that left an audience with a high heart rate. On Saturday afternoon, with the endorsement of Matchroom, Shannon Courtenay (7-1-0.3kos) and Ebanie Bridges (5-1-0.2kos) offered themselves in a great battle. After the ten rounds agreed, Courtenay was left with the unanimous triumph and was crowned as the new bantamweight champion of the World Boxing Association.

The opening jab that set the pace was in the hands of the Brit who goes by the nickname “The Baby face assassin.” With a constant exchange approach by the Australian fighter, the fight developed from the first round with intensity.

The lead was quickly taken by Bridges’ visible strength that gave his opponent no rest. So much so that by the second round, the left side of Courtenay’s head, above her ear, began to bleed from an accidental head butt at a crossroads. That bleeding painted their clothes little by little until the end.

From the fifth round, the British took a tactical turn in the actions: she began to fight backwards and excelled in the counterattack offensive where, to go from not leaving unscathed, she managed to overcome Bridges with effective blows that left the eye Bridges’ left with a pronounced swelling.

A fight in which to be distracted was not an option, since either of the two fighters could end the fight at any time. However, the strategy triumphed, and even by little difference, Shannon Courtenay was crowned at 118 pounds with the black and gold belt, this being her first scepter.