Shanna Moakler jealous of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. QUE? They say that the former Blink-182 is wrong, seeing how Travis has the same details with the Kardashian that he had with her. LOL! DRAMAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA !!!

Shanna was married to the Blink-182 drummer from 2004 to 2008 and they have three children together. According to the tale, which is probably bull sh! T with bird poop, but the drama with the Kardashians sells, Shanna is hurt that her ex Travis Barker is doing the same thing he did with her when they were a couple. LOL!

People brings up the “interesting” report (notice the quotes, ok?). Although it has been 10 years, that is, a decade, since Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker separated, the old memories of the past return amid Travis’s new relationship with Kourtney.

“Shanna has already left Travis behind, but it has been painful that everything he is doing with Kourtney he did before with her, like the flight of the plane over them, the flowers. It’s exactly the same ”- a source close to Moakler – who is dating Matthew Rondeau told People.

LOL! I mean, she’s dating someone and it hurts that Travis uses the same cards that he used with her with Kourtney, right!

To celebrate Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ birthday over the weekend, the Blink-182 drummer took Kourt on a getaway to Laguna Beach, California. On the trip, he spoiled her with a banner in the sky that flew above them that read: “Happy Birthday Kourtney.”

Travis also gave the 42-year-old Kardashian a huge flower arrangement at her home, which she displayed on her Instagram.

Wow, wow, wow… it seems like a report of Kourtney in disguise that Shanna is jealous. Bahahahahahaha …

Ok, the story continues with the source pointing out that “Shanna and Travis are cordial to each other and friendly – they have a long history together” – see all this great show of love for Kourtney – which are the same as what he did for Shanna – It has been difficult for her.

“Again, she’s already left Travis behind and has her boyfriend and his life, but this is very hurtful to her,” says the source for Moakler, who was married to Barker for four years.

In addition, (because they continue to insist) the former Miss USA is in conflict with the relationship of the Kardashian with her children, Alabama Luella, 15, her son Landon Asher, 17, and her stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22 years old.

“Shanna of course wants her children to get along with their father’s girlfriend” – says the source regarding Kourtney buying luxurious gifts for her children, “she feels uncomfortable. Shanna is not that rich and cannot compete with that. “

Mmmmm… really? Well, if Kourtney is kind and loving to her children, FINE! It would be bad if it was cruel or bad, right?

News of the relationship between Travis Barker, 45, and Kourtney Kardashian, 42, emerged in January. The couple made their relationship official on Instagram on Valentine’s Day. And they always publish updates of their relationship on their respective social networks.

So, Shanna Moakler jealous of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian! DRAMA! It’s funny that Travis isn’t more creative at being romantic, and he always does the same. Although I doubt this is true … but who knows, right? And that they did not name the tattoo on the chest …

Hmm … I had a Déjà vu, writing this … yeah, yeah, stale gossip. Sorry!

Share this news!