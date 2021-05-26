Shanik Berman assures that Andrea Meza, Miss Universe, is the daughter of Ana Gabriel – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Ana Gabriel, a famous singer, has been much mentioned in recent days and not precisely because of her artistic career, because although she is much loved for her performances, she is also involved in controversies that she does not seek. What happened? It turns out that the singer was singled out as the real mother of Miss Universe 2021 winner Andrea Meza. Is Ana Gabriel the mother of Andrea Meza? The conspiracy theory gained ground after a video allegedly relating to the two public figures went viral. However, the controversy caught fire even more, after journalist Shanik Berman assured it in a video. Is it real or is it fake news?

About the winner of Miss Universe 2021, Andrea Meza, a lot has been said in recent days. However, nothing compared to the controversy she was involved in regarding her mother. It turns out that since this weekend it was revealed that the model is the daughter of Ana Gabriel. In addition, several comparisons were made about his physical appearance.

However, despite the fact that everything seemed to be part of speculation and fake news – which it is – it took on greater importance when show host Shanik Berman announced that Andrea Meza was the daughter of Ana Gabriel.

“While Ana Gabriel always raised her partner’s daughter, who also helped her with her wardrobe, like her daughter; her real daughter is Miss Universe, whom she gave up for adoption, what will Ana Gabriel do now? ”says Shanik Berman in a video she shared on her networks.

As expected, the statements caused controversy and the driver was severely criticized. And they reiterated that Ana Gabriel never had children. Even the journalist Claudia de Icaza denied this information on her Twitter account:

“Ana Gabriel had no children, I know that from a good source. I do not know if it is an invention or confusion, but he did not have biological children ”.

Information from: Millennium