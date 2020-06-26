After being the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, some provinces of China are returning to relative normality after apparently exceeding the contagion curve

By: Web Writing

China.- The present was an emotional day for the students younger than Shanghai when they returned to the school for the first time in more than four months.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, kindergartens and first through third graders had not been on campus since their previous semester ended in mid-January.

They take strong security measures

Classrooms are disinfected twice a day and teachers also monitor temperatures twice a day.

Considering that all of this may seem a little scary, educational authorities have allowed parents to keep their children at home and continue taking lessons online if they want.

This is the fourth and last group of students which returns to the school in Shanghai. High school and high school graduates were the first to return on April 27.