Shanghai Motor Show 2021: the 5 models that will eventually arrive in Europe

Enlarge

They say the distance is temporary. For this reason, although hundreds of kilometers separate us from the Shanghai Motor Show, we have not wanted to miss the opportunity to bring together the five models that have been a novelty and that will eventually land in our country sooner or later.

If a year ago we were told that we were going to be talking about a face-to-face car show, the sound of astonishment would have reached the most remote area of ​​the planet. But the reality is very different because it has been produced again, the public has attended a face-to-face exhibition, as in the ‘old days’. Be careful, prepare to be stunned for the second time because the place where such a milestone has occurred has been nothing less than in China! That’s right, the country where this pandemic that has paralyzed the whole world originated was precisely the first in which normality has returned. The Shanghai Hall has opened its doors precisely to this day after a week showing people all his news.

For this reason, at Autocasión we have decided to draw up a list with the Five cars that have surprised us the most from the Chinese sample and that we will end up seeing rolling on Spanish roads in the short to medium term. So that later they say that globalization is a Chinese thing.

Audi A6 e-tron Concept

Although it has still been presented under the conceptual umbrella, the reality is that this A6 e-tron Concept has 95% of the design of the model that will hit the market in 2023. It will be the first Audi to brand new PPE platform (Premium Platorm Electric) developed in conjunction with Porsche. It is 4.96 meters long and has a lighting system that projects messages onto the road. In terms of performance, the sample model declared 350 kW and 800 Nm of torque. In addition, its 100 kW battery not only provides a range of 700 km but thanks to the 800 volt technology it allows you to recharge 300 km in just 10 minutes.

Ford Evos

Much has been said about this model as a successor to both the Mondeo for Europe and the Fusion for the United States. At the moment it is unknown if it will end up reaching these markets. What is clear is that it sports a very impressive design, halfway between a crossover and a saloon. It has a great free height to the ground and inside the highlight is the 1.1 meter long screen that brings together three monitors. Of its mechanical section, nothing has been said.

MG Cyberster Roadster EV

The return of MG to the world car scene aims to be very popular … One of its short-medium term bets will be the Cyberster. It recalls the classic design of the Roadster B of the 60s and although it has still been shown as a prototype the reality is that the production model will look more than good. At the moment nothing is known about its mechanical assembly other than that It will be 100% electric and it will be able to cover 0 to 100 km / h in less than three seconds. Its autonomy is encrypted at almost 800 kilometers.

Mercedes-Benz EQB

The Mercedes-Benz family of electrics continues to expand. The last member to be introduced, the EQB that we know will maintain the modular philosophy of the GLB. Inside it can accommodate up to seven occupants, with a optional third row seats that will allow adults to be transported sporadically. At the moment the range has not been defined beyond the EQB 350 4MATIC version with a 215 kW engine that has been presented at the Show. However, in the Old Continent there will be versions with front or all-wheel drive and with various battery levels. Will arrive at the end of the year.

Toyota bz4x

It has been slow but Toyota is on its way to full electrification. In charge of releasing the bZ nomenclature (beyond Zero or beyond zero) it stands on the e-TNGA platform developed jointly with Subaru. It offers a muscular design and a striking interior that highlights the shape of the steering wheel in the aeronautical style. On a mechanical level, it will incorporate at least two electric motors, so it will have total traction, and its battery can be recharged with solar energy thanks to the panels that it will mount on the roof. Its arrival is scheduled for 2025.