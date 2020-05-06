He is the director of one of the few Masters 1000, and by extension one of the few ATP tournaments, which could be played in 2020. Things in China have improved to the point of removing confinement and returning to a normality that is not, for the moment, shared by the rest of the countries, and that conditions the celebration of an event that welcomes fans from other parts of the world. Michael Luevano, director of the Masters 1000 of Shanghai, He has chatted with ‘Tennis Majors’, about the expectations and the alternatives that they manage from the Chinese city to imagine celebrating the event, next October.

“For the Rolex Shanghai Masters in an ideal position, I suppose, if the world returned to an appearance of normality,” reflects Michael Luevano. “The real problem would be, I think, the travel restrictions that may still be in place before the tournament, which would certainly affect players’ ability to even access China, without having to potentially be quarantined. We are exploring a number of options and different precautions, but ultimately in this country, it will not be our decision: it will be the government’s decision whether they want to go on with a large-scale sporting event or even an event that is played behind closed doors. “

– Luevano sets a deadline to decide whether to hold the tournament or not.

“Yes, I think that probably at the end of August or the beginning of September we would have to decide. And, of course, the ATP will also have its position. But ultimately, it will all come down to the local government telling us whether or not we can organize the event.We are a big company and do other sporting events including Formula One, show jumping and track and field, so several of our events have been postponed in the fall but no dates, making it so difficult to change weeks a week. But we are optimistic. And I suppose our advantage is that we are a government entity, so if unfortunately we could not organize an event this year, we will certainly be ready by 2021 with little impact on us. There will certainly be some smaller companies they will not be able to survive. This will be unfortunate for some tournaments on the circuit. I hope not, but I think we will see an impact. And I think the ATP is d too soon to say, it will survive. The main source of income for the ATP Tour is the ATP Finals. If they can organize the Finals, at least in my opinion, then I think they will survive. But if they cannot organize the Finals, there will have to be certain modifications in the business model. “

– Your opinion on the unification of organisms.

“It may be time for a much more collective and coordinated effort with tennis entities. It may also be the opportunity to reorder the schedule. There may and should be a change arising from this dire situation. It is very tragic for him sport, but we must still remain positive. This is a moment in time that will define us as a sport without a doubt. And we must take everything positive for when we are at the other extreme “.

– For or against aid to the most disadvantaged players?

“It is a very difficult question. That is an individual sport, athletes are an individual contractor, because of the way we are structured. With my heart, I would say absolutely yes. But as a business person, for example, if I were an entrepreneur if I started a company and tried for years, but I couldn’t do it or I couldn’t reach a higher level, nobody would rescue me. We have to be realistic, but my heart is still with the lower-ranking players. “

– Luevano is optimistic about holding the tournament, even with other formulas.

“Could we put everyone on a plane and bring them in? Absolutely. We are prepared to make a great effort for our stakeholders, for the ATP, for the city of Shanghai and for our fans. Even if we had a limited audience, it would still be good for fans. I’m optimistic. You have to be. You have to stay motivated. It is too early to talk about that now until we see what happens, for example, in the United States. And we are actually flexible to move later in October if necessary. “

.