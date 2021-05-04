Shanghai Hall 2021 | Motor

It was to be expected that the brands that are betting everything on new technologies would be present at the 2021 edition of the Shanghai Motor Show (China) last month. They had to be in the most important ‘electrical’ market in the world and, above all, witness the evolution of an industry that already moves with enormous animal steps in design, quality and a gigantic improvement in manufacturing, derived from the obligatory coexistence that they must have in the associations with the western manufacturers that operate with the Chinese in parallel lines. This obviously means a transfer of industrial technology, development of suppliers and materials, quality control, and freedom of movement in design.

Manufacturers of “pure Chinese” models have had to react strongly to internal competition from Western brands, with self-made models that satisfy their immeasurable clientele, which is highly motivated by its original designs and, in many cases, out of line for the international market. For this reason, much of what is seen in Shanghai is exclusively Chinese circulation, where the potential appetite for electricity is the highest in the world.

Shanghai Motor Show 2021

In fact, two Chinese automakers, Saic and BYD, remain in positions five and seven, respectively, in the ranking of the best-selling ‘green’ models in the world, and in which Tesla is the king and the VW Group is the contender for the crown, alongside heavyweights, such as the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, the German BMW and Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai Motor Co., Volvo (a Chinese capital company), and Peugeot.

In this installment, however, China seems to be closer than ever to international markets with models grounded to the taste and needs of Western countries, and with technologies that are putting that country at the forefront of future mobility. Hence the presence of electric vehicles of all brands in the different exhibitions of this automotive fair and, of course, of rare devices that seek to adapt to the great cities of the world.

Pieces such as the 2X eVTOL air taxi, designed by the German company Velocopter in competition with the Chinese multinational Geely; the Wuling Hongguang minicar, designed in the Asian country and also assembled with great success in Europe, or the Ford Evos, built exclusively for the market in that country, talk about the growing influence of the Asian giant’s automakers.

Mercedes-Benz Vision Avtr

This autonomous electric vehicle with 700 kilometers of space between cargo and cargo is a design exercise inspired by the James Cameron movie ‘Avatar’, hence its organic figure named One Bow by the German parent company. It has species of gills on the roof through which it communicates the driver with the outside world.

Buick Electra Concept

Its designers ensure that the lines of this futuristic model are based on spaceships, hence the command post consisting of the rudder and a curved screen that covers the peripheral vision of the driver. It equips two electric motors that use Ultium batteries with which it achieves 600 kilometers of autonomy and 583 horsepower.

Toyota BZ4X Concept

It is the first electric vehicle of the Japanese brand and the number one of the new bZ (beyond zero) nomenclature of the 15 electric models that it aspires to have rolling in 2025. The platform was developed in conjunction with Subaru, with a powered aircraft-type rudder by cables, not through the traditional fork, and with a design other than what is used by Toyota.

Hengchi H1

The brand belongs to the huge Evergande real estate company from Ganzohu (China), which decided to bet on the business of sustainable mobility with this luxury sedan that rolls with a high-quality interior, solid tires and cameras instead of mirrors. He was accompanied by the H2, H3, H4, H5 and H6 models, armed as family and SUV.

Child EP9

This electric bullet walks with four plants that develop 1,360 horsepower and a torque of unsurpassed 6,334 Nm, to arrive in 2.7 seconds from position 0 to 100 kph, with a range of 427 kilometers and a recharge time of 45 minutes. He broke the ‘green’ track record at the Nürburgring with a time of 6: 45’9 minutes.

Changan Uni-K

This SUV is recognized as the Cayenne Coupé of China, for its lines that emulate the German model (especially in the rear area) and an almost copied profile. It was armed with a 2.0-liter turbo engine coupled with an eight-speed gearbox, similar to other models from the same house that develop 232 horsepower and 360 Nm of torque.

MG Cyberster concept

This sports car pays tribute to the MGB Roadster that was rolled from 1963 to 1980 by the British Motor Company (MG is now the Saic group of China) and then from 1992 to 1995. It is 100 percent electric and will have an installation. engine of which little was revealed, except that it will raise it in three seconds from 0 to 100 kph with a range of 800 kilometers.

Aion Y

The firm GAC Motor of Guangzhou (China) showed this electric minivan of 136 or 184 horsepower, with a cabin equipped with seats capable of folding completely to create a perfectly flat surface from the dash to the trunk and a central screen of 14.5 inches with high quality sound for watching movies.

Volocopter 2X eVTOL

The German company Volocopter presented this air taxi in the company of the Chinese Geely, with nine interchangeable batteries that power 18 propellers for a very quiet flight. It weighs 290 kilos and can carry a payload of 160 at a cruising speed of 100 kph. Its cabin measures 3.2 meters long x 2.15 high, but boasts a total length of 9.15 meters.

Zhiji IM L7 Engine

Saic and the Chinese platform Alibaba teamed up to create the Zhiji Motor company, in order to challenge Tesla on design and quality; hence its presence with this electric sedan that is now ready to debut in world markets with a 536 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque powertrain, as well as a range that will rotate between 615 and 874 kilometers.

Wuling Hongguang Mini EV Convertible

The Hongguang Mini EV, from the Wuling, Saic and GM alliance, is assembled in Europe by the Latvian company Dartz and has been the best-selling electric of its kind since the beginning of its commercialization. It intends to continue with that success, providing a convertible version with a canvas roof, more modern moldings and striking colors inside.

IM Airo Concept

This autonomous electric was designed by IM Motors, not only as a means of transportation, but also as a purifier, as it is equipped with a filtering system that cleans contaminated air from surrounding vehicles as it passes through its running gear. The front chairs rotate 180 degrees to set up the interior like a living room.

Xpeng P7 electric

Due to its shape and characteristics, it seems to be designed to compete with the Tesla Model 3, thanks to the fact that it has autonomous driving, access to the cabin through facial recognition or fingerprints, 5G connectivity and two electric motors in its maximum version, of 431 horses. of power and 655 of torque, with a range of 550 kilometers.

Voyah i-Free

Voyah, the luxury unit of the Chinese company Dongfeng Motor Corporation, presented itself – among others – with this concept SUV of the characteristics and size of the recently launched Mercedes-Benz EQC and a design inspired by a mythical Chinese bird called Kun Peng. The brand did not reveal the characteristics of the electric train with which it will be equipped.

Polestar 2 Special Edition

The objective of Volvo’s electric vehicle brand is the same as that of several of its class present in Shanghai: to defeat the Tesla Model 3, in this case with a train of 408 horsepower and 660 Nm of torque provided by two electric motors and a 78 kWh battery with 500 kilometers of autonomy. It will cost 39,900 euros (another point in its favor).

Volkswagen ID.6

It is the third model in the ID family, based on Volkswagen’s MEB Electric Propulsion Modular Platform, the same with which the ID.3 and ID.4 compacts were built, which will be offered in the ID.6 Crozz and ID versions. .6 X with room for seven people. It is available in four configurations and offers a range of up to 588 kilometers.

Ford Mustang Mach-E First Edition

Despite being sold out the first edition of Ford’s new electric SUV, it was present at the show wearing the exclusive Grabber blue color of this launch piece and details such as the red brake calipers. It was conceived with a 98.8 kWh battery pack that provides 340 horsepower and 540 kilometers of autonomy.

Lynk & Co. 05

Geely, owner of Volvo, is also the company responsible for Lynk & Co., which was present at the meeting in Shanghai with this draft, christened 05 and recognized as the ‘Chinese Volvo’ thanks to the fact that it was mounted on the CMA platform, the same as the XC40 SUV of the Swedish brand. It will equip a 1.5-liter three-cylinder or a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine.

Audi A6 e-tron concept

This elegant five-meter-long sedan is the first vehicle built on Audi’s new Premium Electric Platform (PPE), with a 100 kWh battery that provides a range of more than 700 kilometers and, thanks to the charging technology of 800 volts, it can recover, in 10 minutes, enough energy to travel 300 kilometers.

Figure

1’829,953 vehicles were manufactured by China in 1999 and, 10 years later, their production already exceeded 13 million units. In 2012, it approached 20 million and in 2020, after a fall in 2019, it again reached the more than 25 million registered in 2018, with a growth of 7.97 percent compared to the previous year.

Data

* High-end electric cars were seen in the living room, such as Nio’s supercars, very well-designed BYD compacts or Hengchi’s premium models. Other local brands also attended, such as Hycan, Saic, Haval, Arcfox, Wuling, Chery, Roewe, Aion, Dongfeng, Zeekr, Ora, Great Wall, Wey, Geely and Xpeng, most of them unknown in our markets.

* The 2021 edition of the Shanghai Motor Show focused on factors that will influence the future of individual mobility, such as electricity, artificial intelligence and autonomous driving. Most of the international labels present came from Chinese partners with whom it manufactures vehicles tailored to the tastes of customers in that particular market.

* As always, cheeky copies of vehicles rolling with their design patents were featured on world markets. Ora presented the Punk Cat and the Lightning, mirrors of the VW Beetle and the Porsche Panamera; Wey appeared with the Cyber ​​Trank 300 SUV, almost the same as the new Ford Bronco, and Great Wall imitated the Rolls-Roye Cullinan with its Tank 800 model.