The world set off the alarm to warn of a possible second wave of coronavirus infections on Monday after Germany reported that the disease quickly spread again a few days after its first timid steps to ease the isolation.

Visitors wearing protective masks at Shanghai Dysneyland 11/05/2020 REUTERS / Aly Song

News that the “reproduction rate” – the number of people that each patient infects – rose again to 1.1 in Germany overshadowed the reopening of business on Monday, which went from hairdressers from Paris to Disneyland in Shanghai. A rate that remains above 1 means that the virus is spreading exponentially.

Germany is being watched closely around the world as the largest European country to be successful in containing the virus, thanks to a large-scale screening program. Chancellor Angela Merkel has said several times that the reproduction rate needs to be kept below 1 to prevent the health system from being overloaded.

Fears that a second wave of infections will halt the global economy’s revival have helped to bring down stock prices around the world, reversing previous gains.

Last month, investors bet heavily on a rapid economic recovery, despite the worst data seen in any recent season. This created a mismatch between skyrocketing stock markets and the free falling economies that these should reflect.

In Europe, the hardest hit countries, Spain and France, have taken major steps to ease their isolation, and the UK has issued cautious actions that critics said they sent mixed messages.

Germany revealed its plans to reopen last week. Smaller stores have already opened their doors, and restaurants and cafes are expected to do so soon.

In South Korea, which practically avoided isolation thanks to mass examinations and a contact tracking program at the beginning of the crisis, officials are rushing to contain a new outbreak linked to Seoul’s nightclubs.

New Zealand, which contained infections with one of the earliest and most rigid isolations, said it would open shopping centers, cafes and cinemas this week.

But some of the countries and territories that are reviving their economies are not expecting prolonged declines in the outbreak. Russia is second only to the United States and Spain in number of cases, but its president, Vladimir Putin, has announced plans to relax national isolation measures from Tuesday.

