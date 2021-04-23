Shanghai auto show: full of rarities and eco-friendly proposals

As expected, most of the proposals that were seen in the Shanghai show 2021 they were vehicles electric or hybrid because China is the number one market in the world for this type of eco-friendly car. But it is also known that your local vehicles or se move away from design canons traditional or become clones of traditional brands.

Here are the ones that most caught our attention from both worlds …

Roewe Jing concept

Roewe Jing concept, marine inspiration

The front of this prototype of the Chinese brand Roewe, owned by the SAIC group, is inspired by the mouth of a whale, hence its name. From there, this ecological vehicle receives a rather conventional treatment in the rest of its bodywork, although there is a massive use of LED lights and the wheels are also particular. It will have two variant engines, plug-in hybrid and electric. It will be launched on the market before the end of the year.

IM Airo

IM Airo, air purifier on wheels

The new Zhiji brand, a joint venture between SAIC, Zhangjiang Hi-Tech and Alibaba Group, presented this electric car whose particular design was carried out by the British company Heatherwick Studio. Still in the prototype phase, the general idea of ​​this vehicle is that in addition to not emitting emissions from its motorization, it takes pollution from the outside air and purifies the air. In addition, it has autonomous driving technology, although it has steering wheels and pedals.

Ora Lightning Cat concept

After the event that meant the renewed and electric version of the ‘original Beetle’, ORA by Great Wall Motors, showed its taste for German cars and presented in Shanghai an electric sedan that combines aesthetic elements of both the Porsche 911 and the Panamera in its bodywork. . Its front, its lights and other features are a copy not only of Porsche cars, but also of the Volkswagen Beetle, which is its first inspiration. Its two-tone paint finish was seen a lot at the Chinese event. For its mechanics, two electric motors were installed on each axis that give it total traction and depending on the brand, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 in 3.5 seconds.

Hongqi L-Concept

Hongqi L-Concept, the Chinese limousine

Shiny muscular bodywork, two-tone bodywork and a diamond patterned window that replaces the rear window are its main features. Inside it has three rows of seats and in the back there is a chandelier as the main interior lighting. To complete, this limousine would be self-driving since it does not have a steering wheel and its production is announced for 2023.

Hongqi E-QM5

Hongqi E-QM5 Deluxe Electric

Another of the proposals of this brand was the E-QM5 whose main feature is on the front, as it is very reminiscent of the case of the Strormtrooper soldiers from Star Wars. It is a size L electric sedan with bucket seats with armrests. Its electric motor is 134 HP and is on the front axle to give it traction and its autonomy is 431 km of range.

1,400 HP Hongqi S9 sports car

The most sensational vehicle of the Chinese brand in which there is no complaint about its design because it has all the Italian style in charge of Walter De Silva. In mechanics, this sports car has a hybrid configuration with three electric motors that give it 1,400 horsepower that allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in just 1.9 seconds and have a speed of more than 400 kph. This car is already in its final production appearance and 99 units will be made, each at $ 1.45 million.

Great Wall Cannon Baja Snake

Great Wall Cannon Baja Snake

Great Wall Motor presented this pick up that despite its name, has nothing to do with Ford’s. It has all the elements for an extreme 4×4 with snorkel, lift kit, with Fox Racing nitrogen shocks that rise an additional 5 centimeters above the ground and Toyo rims with knobs. The set is completed with an aggressive grille and large wheel arches. However, in mechanics it only has a 2.0-liter 190 horsepower engine and an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Hengchi 1, electric sedan

Hengchi 1, electric sedan

Another electric car for the luxury segment. Its two-tone body, so characteristic of the Chinese sample, and its features with a raised disposition, large wheel arches and huge wheels and large shoulders. The sedan is 5.3 meters long and has a 3.2 meter wheelbase. Its autonomy is up to 760 kilometers per charge.

Xpeng P5, the Chinese Tesla Model 3

Xpeng P5, the Chinese Tesla Model 3

The P5 is an electric sedan that will rival Tesla’s car in the Chinese market. It has the same level of connectivity and has a semi-autonomous driving system that claims to be the most advanced in the industry thanks to a complete and complex Lidar radar system. The brand did not reveal further technical data but it is expected to have a range of autonomy with which it can compete with the Tesla. The firm has a model called P7 whose range is between 500 and 760 kilometers per charge.

Wey Tank 300 Cybertank

Wey Tank 300 Cybertank

This is the Tank 300 Cybertank that made its debut at the Shanghai Motor Show, a prototype from the Chinese manufacturer Wey, another subsidiary of the Great Wal Motors group. It has a solar panel on the roof and off-road wheels and tires. Its appearance is as rustic as possible and the Y led lights for the front give it a modern touch. Possibly, its mechanics depend on a 2.0 turbo engine with 227 horsepower. It is styled like a Mercedes Benz G-Class.

Tank 800, the Rolls Royce Cullinam

Tank 800, the Chinese Rolls Royce Cullinam

Wey also presented this clone of the British luxury brand’s station wagon. All its features, including the cabin, are reminiscent of the Cullinam, although not its treatment of color. It has a locally developed 3-liter V6 engine and will also feature a plug-in hybrid system. The four-wheel drive is all-wheel drive and the transmission is 9-speed automatic. The Tank 800 also promises Level 3 autonomous driving and adaptive suspension.

